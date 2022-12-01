Covid-19: In past month, 159 deaths in Bulgaria

The deaths of 159 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past month, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 38 039, according to figures posted on the unified information portal on December 1.

By month in 2022, Covid-19 deaths in Bulgaria added up to 2363 in January, 2263 in February, 948 in March, 384 in April, 235 in May, 107 in June, 125 in July, 223 in August, 115 in September and 162 in October.

To date, 1 287 256 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria, a country which – according to the National Statistical Institute – has a population of 6 519 789.

This means, to the extent that the figures for Covid-19 and for the overall population may be regarded as accurate, close to 20 per cent – one in five – of Bulgaria’s population has tested positive for Covid-19 since the pandemic began.

According to the unified information portal’s figures as of December 1, there are a total of 4486 active cases, a total of 5818 fewer than the figure given in the November 1 report.

As of December 1, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 38.57 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, substantially down from the 114.84 fortnightly morbidity rate stated on November 1.

There are 370 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria – 326 fewer than the figure given in the November 1 report. A total of 42 are in intensive care, 17 fewer than the figure in the November 1 report.

To date, 4 596 687 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 17 707 since the figure in the November 1 report – which works out to just more than 590 a day, in the past month.

According to the December 1 report, a total of 933 655 people in Bulgaria have completed the course of vaccination against Covid-19, including 16 487 in the past month.

The report said that 61 086 had received a booster jab of the adapted vaccine, including 16 487 in the past month, with the numbers being identical implying that all those who had received a booster jab in Bulgaria in the past month had received it in the form of an adapted vaccine.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com.

Become a Patron!