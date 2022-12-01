EU anti-fraud office finds graft in two water projects in Bulgaria

The European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) has investigated several cases of alleged fraud and irregularities that targeted European Union funds meant for water infrastructure and wastewater modernisation projects, OLAF said on November 30.

One case concerned the implementation of a local project in Bulgaria.

OLAF’s investigation found that a wastewater treatment plant that was completed in 2012 as part of the project had in fact never started operating.

The facility was meant to clean and remove contaminants from wastewater, now instead posing a risk to public health and the environment.

Upon closure of the investigation, 4.8 million euro was recommended for recovery, OLAF said.

Another case looked into another water and wastewater project in Bulgaria.

After a tip-off from an anonymous source, OLAF investigated five major construction and supervision contracts within the scope of the project.

Evidence discovered during the investigation suggested that false documents had been submitted during the award process and that subsequent substandard work had been approved during the implementation phase.

A total of 6.9 million euro was recommended for recovery and a judicial recommendation was sent to the Bulgarian authorities, OLAF said.

(Photo: PublicDomainPictures via Wikimedia Commons)

