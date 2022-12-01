Eurostat: Unemployment in Bulgaria in October 2022 was 4%

Unemployment in Bulgaria in October 2022 was four per cent, unchanged from September and down from 4.7 per cent in October 2021, European Union statistics agency Eurostat said on December 1, citing seasonally-adjusted data.

Eurostat said that the EU unemployment rate was six per cent in October 2022, down from 6.1 per cent in September 2022 and down from 6.6 per cent in October 2021.

The euro zone seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 6.5 per cent, down from 6.6 per cent in September 2022 and from 7.3 per cent in October 2021.

In Bulgaria, youth unemployment in October 2022 was 10.6 per cent, unchanged from September and down from 15.8 per cent in October 2021.

The EU youth unemployment rate in October 2022 was 15.1 per cent and in the euro zone, 15 per cent, both down from 15.2 per cent the previous month, Eurostat said.

(Photo: Michael Maechtlinger/freeimages.com)

