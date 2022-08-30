The Sofia Globe

Islamabad’s embassy in Bulgaria appeals for aid after floods in Pakistan

Pakistan’s embassy in Bulgaria’s capital Sofia has posted a list of urgently-needed items following the torrential monsoon rains which since mid-June 2022, have triggered flash floods of epic proportions in Pakistan that are now threatening to cover almost one-third of the country.

As per latest estimates, human casualties in excess of 1100 have already occurred, while more than a million houses have been damaged and more than 33 million people impacted, the embassy said.

The government of Pakistan has declared the situation a “climate-induced humanitarian crises of epic proportions”.

The government of Pakistan, as well as many non-governmental organizations, are undertaking extensive relief efforts to help the families and people impacted by this calamity. Pakistan has already launched an urgent humanitarian assistance appeal to address the situation.

In this regard, a list of items urgently required in Pakistan is uploaded on the embassy of Pakistan’s official website https://pakembsofia.gov.pk/.

In addition, details of “Prime Minister Flood Relief Fund 2022” are also available for those individuals and other entities who wish to assist Pakistan during this calamity, the embassy said.

