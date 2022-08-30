Ice Park to open in Bulgaria’s capital Sofia in December

For the first time, Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia will have its own Ice Park, scheduled to open on December 1 2022, Sofia municipality said on August 30.

The Ice Park, to be modelled on the one in Vienna, will be in the Knyazheskata garden opposite Sofia University, the municipality said.

The news was announced by Sofia mayor Yordanka Fandukova and the deputy head of the Sofia European Capital of Sports Foundation, Anatoly Iliev.

“A large part of the lanes will be iced, the many forks and turns will give pleasure to winter sports lovers,” the municipality said.

The opening of the Ice Park will be part of a visit to Sofia by leaders of European sports, who will be visiting Bulgaria in connection with handing Sofia the “World Capital of Sports in 2024” flag, the statement said.

(Photo via Sofia municipality’s website)

Please help keep The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism alive by clicking on the orange button below and signing up to become a supporter on patreon.com. Becoming a patron of The Sofia Globe costs as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies.

Become a Patron!