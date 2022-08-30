Autumn Salon des Arts in Bulgaria’s Plovdiv opens on September 1

The annual Autumn Salon des Arts in Bulgaria’s city of Plovdiv – featuring a month of numerous exhibitions, theatrical and other cultural events – opens on September 1 2022 with musical performances at the Roman Stadium and other venues.

The official opening begins at the Roman Stadium at 7pm and continues until 9.20pm, with performances including “musical battles – tenors vs baritones” and improvisations on trumpet by Zdravka Vassileva.

At the Kamenitza Stairs venue, from 7.15pm there will a guitar duo and vocals performance by Simona and Alexandra Marinovi and “musical impressions on bayan” by Angel Marinov.

At the Stefan Stambolov venue, from 7.30pm there will be a performance by Borislav Yassenov on flute and the Academic Folklore Ensemble, conductor Vladimir Vladimirov.

At the West Forum venue, from 7.30pm there will be a concert performance by the State Opera Plovdiv and the Kapana Duo, harp and oboe, followed at 8.15pm by Gabriella Garcia and Giovanni Pistis.

At 7.40pm on September 1, there will be a “parade-performance”, starting from the Roman Stadium and proceeding through all the venues of the Autumn Salon des Arts Plovdiv 2022 to the Tsar Simeon Garden.

Among the many attractions of this year’s Autumn Salon des Arts in Plovdiv is the “Shared Space” exhibition.

The official opening is on September 1 at 6pm at the Balabanov House in the Old Town. The exhibition continues until September 30.

Nine artists are represented in the exhibition, which is on at the Balabanov House, Hindliyan House and Mexican Art House in the Old Town: Atanas Tashev (paintings), Angelariy Dimitrov (paintings), Angela Terzieva (paintings), Darina Tsureva (graphics), Petar Chinovski (graphics, collage), Karina Popova (photography), Valentin Mitev (sculpture), Nikolina Dzhanovska (graphics) and Rusen Doikov (sculpture).

For further details in English of cultural events in Plovdiv in September, please visit visitplovdiv.com

The full programme for the Autumn Salon des Arts in 2022, including exhibitions, music and dance, theatre and literature, cinema, and cultural heritage, may be found, in Bulgarian, at this link.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

