Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 64 deaths, 1883 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Sixty-four people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s Covid-19 death toll to 30 303, according to the December 22 report by the unified information portal.

Of 35 809 tests done in the past day, 1883 – about 5.25 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 728 677 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 95 868 are active. The number of active cases decreased by 41 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 1778 people were registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 602 506.

There are 4300 patients in hospital, with 424 newly admitted. There are 493 in intensive care, 13 fewer than the figure in the December 21 report.

Twenty-eight medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 17 924.

So far, 3 621 802 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 19 003 in the past day.

A total of 1 884 528 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 6656 in the past day, while 236 134 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 10 091 in the past day.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!