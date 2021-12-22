Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 17 red zones, 10 yellow, one green

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The number of districts in Bulgaria classified as Covid-19 yellow zones, meaning a morbidity rate from 100 to 249.9 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, has risen to 10.

Smolyan, previously a red zone, has been reclassified as yellow as of December 22.

The other districts classified as yellow are Veliko Turnovo, Dobrich, Pazardzhik, Razgrad, Silistra, Sliven, Turgovishte, Shoumen and Yambol.

Seventeen districts are red zones, meaning a morbidity rate from 250 to 499.9 per 100 000 population: Blagoevgrad, Bourgas, Varna, Vidin, Vratsa, Gabrovo, Kyustendil, Lovech, Montana, Pernik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Rousse, Sofia district, Sofia city, Stara Zagora and Haskovo.

The district with the highest Covid-19 morbidity rate is Rousse, 428.24 per 100 000 population. In Sofia city, the morbidity rate is 368.84 per 100 000 population.

One district, Kurdzhali, is a green zone, meaning a morbidity rate less than 100 per 100 000 population.

The unified information portal said that as of December 22, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate was 300.61 per 100 000 population, down from 306.63 on December 21.

(Illustration: National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!