New passenger car registrations in Bulgaria fell close to 73% in April 2020 y/y

There were a total of 824 new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in April 2020, down from 3008 in April 2019, a decrease of 7.26 per cent, according to figures released on May 19 by ACEA, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association.

In January to April 2019, new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria added up to 11 427, but in January to April 2020 the figure fell by 40.9 per cent to 6751, ACEA said.

ACEA said that in April 2020, registrations of new passenger cars in the European Union posted a year-on-year decline of 76.3 per cent.

“The first full month with Covid-19 restrictions in place resulted in the strongest monthly drop in car demand since records began.”

With most showrooms across the EU closed for the entire month, the number of new cars sold fell from 1 143 046 units in April 2019 to 270 682 units last month.

Each of the 27 EU markets recorded double-digit declines in April, but Italy and Spain endured the biggest losses, with car registrations falling by 97.6 per cent and 96.5 per cent, respectively.

Looking at the other major markets, demand dropped by 61.1 per cent in Germany, while France saw an 88.8 per cent contraction in April.

From January to April 2020, EU demand for new passenger cars contracted by 38.5 per cent, owing to the negative impact of the coronavirus on March and April results.

So far in 2020, registrations fell by half in three of the four key EU markets: Italy -50.7 per cent, Spain -48.9 per cent and France -48.0 per cent. In Germany, demand contracted by 31 per cent over the first four months of 2020, ACEA said.

