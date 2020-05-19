Millennium Media re-opens production at Bulgaria’s Nu Boyana film studios

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Millennium Media says that film production is to resume at Nu Boyana Studios in Bulgaria’ capital city Sofia, listing numerous precautions in place against Covid-19.

A message on Nu Boyana’s website said that Bulgaria is one of the countries with the fewest cases of people infected by new coronavirus, at a rate of 215 per one million population.

“Our country is not in lockdown and filming is absolutely possible while taking all safety measures of course.”

The website listed numerous precautions, among them that remote working would be the main goals in all cases, where applicable, and that pre-production meetings and all auditions would be done remotely.

People on set will be minimized across all departments to essential groups only.

Wardrobe fittings are to be attended only by the cast member and the wardrobe team, with social distancing observed.

Props and wardrobe fittings will be presented on digital platform.

“For the time being, we recommend that minors and elderly people are not cast in TV commercials, unless they are part of a family household, until further notice.”

“Scenes that include a lot of crowded people (i.e. protests, concerts) are not recommended,” the notice said.

All equipment, props, and wardrobe are to be sanitised before and after use.

Whenever possible, the cast should use their own wardrobe and props.

Cameras must be positioned a minimum of two metres from the actors at all times.

Hand sanitizer and equipment wipes will be available on set throughout the day, and appropriate shoe cleaners will be placed at set entrances.

Bulgaria’s National Assembly voted a State of Emergency on March 13 to counter the spread of Covid-19. That State of Emergency expired on May 13, to be succeeded by a government declaration of an epidemic situation, with the declaration to remain in effect until June 14.

Numerous restrictive measures have been eased, although a ban on the entry to Bulgaria of foreigners – with exceptions for those with permanent and long-term residence – remains in force. The ban is expected to fall away after June 14.

(Photos, of the bus stop outside the main entrance of Nu Boyana: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

Please support The Sofia Globe through our Patreon page

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

Section supported by the Embassy of Switzerland

Comments

comments