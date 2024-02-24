Bulgarian PM’s message on second anniversary of Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine

Bulgaria remains in solidarity with Ukraine in its battle for a just peace, for Ukraine and for all democratic nations, Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov said on February 24 in a video message to mark the second anniversary of Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

“On this date, precisely two years ago, we woke up to the news that Russia had started a war against Ukraine. An unprovoked, unjustified, absurd war that rocked the democratic world,” Denkov said.



“For more than 700 days we have witnessed the horrors of this brutal war waged by the Putin regime – the devastation of peaceful cities in Ukraine, the killing of innocent people, the destruction of families, more than 20 000 Ukrainian children illegally abducted by Russian forces.”

All this with the abominable purpose of bringing an independent and free country, in the heart of Europe, to its knees or to be destroyed, he said.



Denkov said that with its actions in Ukraine, Russia continues to violate human rights, violate international law, and strike the economies of all democratic states.

Regardless of the large-scale disinformation and propaganda of the Kremlin, there is no doubt that Russia is at war against the right to a peaceful, happy and fulfilling life of every citizen of Europe, including Bulgaria, he said.



“Our country made its choice a long time ago – to be a peaceful, democratic, free European country. Two years ago, the Kremlin reminded us that we must fight for peace and defend our values every day,” Denkov said.



“Today we protect them by continuing to support Ukraine – the victim of this aggression.”



He said that Bulgaria was among the first countries to help Ukraine at the beginning of the war.

“We will continue to provide political, humanitarian, material and military assistance, to the maximum extent according to our capabilities and legislation. We remain strongly involved in the processes of implementing President Zelenskyy’s Formula for Peace, the Coalition for Ukrainian Children and in the processes of rebuilding Ukraine.



“Russia cannot win this war. And one day there will be justice for all war crimes against the Ukrainian people.



“And Bulgaria remains in solidarity with Ukraine in its battle for a just peace – for Ukraine and for all democratic nations,” he said.

In a message on X (twitter.com) on February 24, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said: “Two years after Russia started its war against Ukrane,we #StandWithUkraine in a unified EU and Nato response to Russia’s aggressive behavior. Bulgaria is committed to engage as long as it takes and do whatever it takes for the victory, just peace and full recovery of Ukraine”.

(Photo: government.bg)

