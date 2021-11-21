Bulgaria’s Pamporovo, Borovets 2021/22 seasonal lift pass prices

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s mountain resorts of Pamporovo and Borovets have announced their 2021/22 ski season pass prices.

In Pamporovo, a full-season pass price is 1480 leva, a preferential price if the lift pass is purchased before December 10. Last year, the price of this pass was 1025 leva.

A season ticket for young people and people over 65 has been increased by 50 per cent, to 1184 leva, and for children, by 60 per cent, to 888 leva.

There is a season ticket pass for weekdays – Mondays to Fridays – costing 1036 leva for adults, 622 leva for children and 829 leva for young people and over-65s.

In Borovets, a seasonal lift pass, including night skiing, is 1500 leva for adults and 1000 leva for people aged seven to 22.

A season pass for Mondays to Fridays costs 1000 leva for adults and 600 leva for the seven to 22 age group.

A two-way ticket on the Gondola Yastrebets/Quad chair Sitnyakovo Express costs 25 leva for adults and 15 leva for those aged seven to 13, while children younger than seven travel free.

The increases in lift pass prices have been linked to the sharp rise in electricity prices for businesses.

