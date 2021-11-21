Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 989 deaths, 17 736 new cases

Share this: Facebook

A total of 989 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past week, with 56 deaths registered in the past day, bringing the country’s Covid-19 death toll to 27 180, according to the November 21 report by the unified information portal.

This is Bulgaria’s third-highest Covid-19 death toll in a week in 2021, after 1186 deaths were registered in the week ending November 14 and 1087 were registered in the week ending November 7.

To date, 672 555 cases of new coronavirus have been registered in Bulgaria, including 17 736 in the past week.

There are 108 260 active cases, a decrease of 5580 compared with the figure in the November 14 report.

There are 7332 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, 846 fewer than the figure in the November 14 report, with 759 in intensive care, 14 more than the figure in last Sunday’s report.

A total of 350 medical personnel tested positive in the past week, bringing the total to date to 17 053, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

So far, 3 181 487 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, an increase of 116 343 in the past week, including 7267 in the past day.

A total of 1 690 821 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, an increase of 70 776 in the past week, including 3983 on Saturday.

A total of 61 037 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, an increase of 20 126 in the past week, including 1226 on Saturday.

Of 22 554 tests done in the past day, 1455 – about 6.45 per cent – proved positive.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

