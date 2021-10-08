Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 94 deaths, 2302 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Ninety-four people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 21 505, according to the October 8 report by the Health Ministry.

Of 18 808 tests done in the past day, 2302 – about 12.23 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 516 510 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 49 352 are active. The number of active cases rose by 636 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 1572 people were registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 445 653.

There are 5374 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, an increase of 62 compared with the figure in the October 7 report, with 463 in intensive care, an increase of eight.

Fifty medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 14 724.

In the past day, 7716 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria, bringing the total to 2 577 957.

A total of 1 354 896 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 4764 in the past day.

A total of 3840 people so far have received a booster dose of vaccine, according to the report.

