Kyustendil is sixth district in Bulgaria to become a Covid-19 dark red zone

The district of Kyustendil has become the sixth in Bulgaria to be classified as a Covid-19 dark red zone, meaning a morbidity rate of 500 or more out of 100 000 population, according to the update by the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD) for the 14-day period ending October 8.

The other districts classified as dark red (coloured brown on the NCIPD map) are Pernik, Vidin, Montana, Gabrovo and Sliven.

Seventeen districts, including Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia, are classified as Covid-19 red zones, meaning a morbidity rate from 250 to 499.9 per 100 000 population.

Five districts are classifed as yellow, meaning a morbidity rate of 100 to 249.9 per 100 000 population: Smolyan, Kurdzhali, Haskovo, Pleven and Shoumen.

The NCIPD update showed Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate as 391.63 per 100 000 population, above the red zone threshold, and up from 384.87 on October 7.

