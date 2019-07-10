Bulgaria’s Parliament mourns death of GERB MP Dukova

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s National Assembly observed a minute of silence at the start of its July 10 sitting in mourning for the death of Snezhana Dukova, an MP for Prime Minister Boiko Borissov’s GERB party.

This was the first sitting of Parliament since the death of Dukova on July 5.

Dukova died aged 66 after a long and severe illness.

“We will remember her for her humanity, professionalism in her work as a teacher and educator and the energy and dedication she put into her work as an MP in four parliaments,” the Speaker of the National Assembly, Tsveta Karayancheva, said.

Dukova, first elected an MP in 2009, was a member of the parliamentary committee on education. She was a long-serving director of the Indira Gandhi Secondary School.

(Photo: parliament.bg and gerb.bg)

