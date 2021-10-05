Pernik becomes Bulgaria’s second Covid-19 dark red zone

Share this: Facebook

The district of Pernik has become the second in Bulgaria to cross the threshold to become a Covid-19 dark red zone, meaning a morbidity rate above 500 per 100 000 population, according to the daily update by the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD) for October 5.

The district of Gabrovo crossed the threshold on September 29.

The NCIPD map on October 5 showed 21 of the other districts in Bulgaria as Covid-19 red zones, meaning a morbidity rate from 250 to 499.9 per 100 000 population, and five as yellow zones, meaning a morbidity rate from 100 to 249.9 per 100 000 population.

Nationally, Bulgaria’s Covid-19 morbidity rate is 350.67 per 100 000 population, above the red zone threshold.

Earlier, the NCIPD weekly report showed Pernik as having, for the 14-day period ending October 3, a morbidity rate of 469 per 100 000 population.

