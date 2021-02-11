Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 45 more deaths, numbers in hospital and active cases again rise

Share this: Facebook

Forty-five people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 9527, according to the February 11 daily report by the national information system.

Of 10 164 tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 913 – about nine per cent – proved positive.

The number of active cases rose by 171 in the past 24 hours, to 22 236.

There are 3230 patients in hospital in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19, an increase of 171. A total of 273 are in intensive care, an increase of seven.

Twenty-nine medical personnel tested positive, bringing the total to date to 9764.

A total of 697 people in Bulgaria recovered from the virus in the past day, according to the national information system, bringing the total to 195 211.

The national information system said that 3735 doses of vaccine against Covid-19 had been administered in the past day, with the total now 66 163. A total of 666 second doses were administered, bringing the total to 18 612, the report said.

