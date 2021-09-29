Bulgaria’s Gabrovo district crosses threshold to become Covid-19 dark red zone

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s district of Gabrovo has crossed the threshold to be classified as a Covid-19 dark red zone, meaning a morbidity rate of 500 or above out of 100 000 population, according to a September 29 update by the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Disease (NCIPD).

Gabrovo, shown as coloured brown on the NCIPD map, was shown in the centre’s weekly report on September 28 as having a 14-day morbidity rate of 436 per 100 000 population, as The Sofia Globe reported.

The NCIPD map showed Bulgaria’s national morbidity rate as 327.78, above the threshold for classification as a red zone.

The September 29 update showed 22 districts, including the city of Sofia, as red zones, meaning a morbidity rate between 250 and 499.9 per 100 000 population. Haskovo district, which had been shown the previous day in the NCIPD weekly report as a yellow zone, has now be reclassified as red.

Five districts are yellow zones, meaning a morbidity rate between 100 and 249.9 per 100 000 population: Vratsa, Pleven, Pazardzhik, Kurdzhali and Shoumen.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!