Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 87 deaths, 2573 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Eighty-seven people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 20 725, according to the September 29 report by the Health Ministry.

Of 22 333 tests done in the past day, 2573 – about 11.52 per cent – proved positive, the report said.

To date, 497 970 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 42 771 are active. The number of active cases increased by 327 in the past day.

The report said that 2159 people were registered in the past day as having recovered, bringing the total to 434 474.

There are 5152 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, an increase of 104 in the past day, with 449 in intensive care, an increase of 17.

Forty medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 14 442.

So far, 2 521 738 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 7968 in the past day.

A total of 1 318 066 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 5417 in the past day, according to the report.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!