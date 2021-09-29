Poll: Business climate in Bulgaria worsened again in September

Share this: Facebook

A regular monthly poll by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) has found gloomier views about the business climate in September.

Previous monthly polls by the NSI had found more positive views about the business climate in May, but the indicator dropped in June, remained largely unchanged in July, then dropped again in August.

The NSI said that in September 2021, the overall business climate indicator dropped by 2.4 percentage points compared with August, with the individual indicators in Bulgaria’s industry, construction and retail trade sectors all down, while the indicator in the service sector was largely unchanged compared with August.

The industry indicator was down by 0.9 percentage points, with managers more reserved about the situation of their businesses, seeing production slightly down and with unfavourable forecasts for the coming three months.

The construction sector indicator fell by 7.3 percentage points compared with August. Managers had become more pessimistic about the situation of their businesses, and their expectations about the coming three months had worsened.

The retail trade indicator decreased by 2.6 percentage points, with managers holding unfavourable assessments about the situation of their enterprises, and pessimistic about the volume of sales and orders to be placed with suppliers in the next three months.

The NSI said that the indicator in the service sector was largely the same as in August, with managers more moderate in their views about the demand for services, while their expectations for the coming three months were unfavourable.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

