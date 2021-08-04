Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 3 deaths, 462 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Three people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 18 225, according to the August 4 report by the national information system.

Of 16 656 tests, 462 – about 2.85 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 426 003 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 9109 are active. The number of active cases has risen by 407 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 52 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 398 669.

There are 914 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, an increase of 63 in the past day, with 86 in intensive care, an increase of four.

Five medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 13 490.

The report said that 12 389 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria in the past day, bringing the total to 2 050 991.

A total of 7081 people completed the vaccination cycle in the past day, bringing the total to 1 013 254.

