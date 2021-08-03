Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 52 Delta variant cases found in 54 samples

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD) has completed the sequencing of 54 samples taken from Covid-19 patients in the country, finding 52 instances of the Delta variant and one Alpha variant case, the country’s Health Ministry said on August 3.

The samples had been taken over a period of time ranging from July 6 to July 20 and came from 11 out of Bulgaria’s 28 districts. These included eight samples taken from foreign nationals, although the ministry’s statement did not clarify if the people tested were permanent residents or tourists.

As of July 27, one patient who had been shown by the sequencing to have had the Delta variant had died, 13 were in hospital, 33 were undergoing home treatment and five had recovered. The one patient with the Alpha variant was receiving home treatment.

The Delta variant samples came from the city of Sofia (12), the district of Rousse (eight), the districts of Pazardjik and Pleven (five each), the districts of Varna and Blagoevgrad (four each), the district of Sofia (two), and one each from the districts of Bourgas, Plovdiv, Haskovo and Veliko Turnovo.

Of the eight samples from foreign nationals, five were from the district of Bourgas and one each from the districts of Varna, Plovdiv and Blagoevgrad. All eight samples tested positive for the Delta variant.

The latest NCIPD sequencing data shows the Delta variant as the dominant one in Bulgaria, with previous figures made public by the centre throughout July showing it was steadily displacing the Alpha variant.

