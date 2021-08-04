‘Code Orange’ warning for 24 districts in Bulgaria as mercury soars again

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s authorities have issued the “Code Orange” warning of dangerous weather on August 5 for 24 districts as temperatures continue to soar, in many places at or above the 40 degrees Celsius mark.

The 24 districts subject to the warning are the city and district of Sofia, Plovdiv, Rousse, Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Veliko Turnovo, Lovech, Razgrad, Silistra, Shoumen, Turgovishte, Gabrovo, Pernik, Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Stara Zagora, Sliven, Yambol, Haskovo and Kurdzhali.

The remaining four districts of Bulgaria are subject to the lesser “Code Yellow” warning of potentially hazardous weather because of high temperatures: Varna, Bourgas, Dobrich and Smolyan.

A maximum temperature of 41 degrees is forecast for Sandanski and Rousse on Thursday.

For Plovdiv, Blagoevgrad, Yambol, Pleven, Montana and Veliko Turnovo, the forecast high is 40 degrees Celsius.

Sofia, Silistra and Shoumen are set for a high of 38 degrees, Kurdzhali 39, Bourgas 31 and Varna 30.

