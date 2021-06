Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian state railways BDZ is organising two further steam train trips on the Septemvri – Velingrad narrow-gauge line after an excursion announced for June 6 sold out.

“Due to the limited capacity of the seats in the narrow-gauge cars, the tickets for the trip on June 6 were sold out hours after it was announced,” BDZ said.

The two additional excursions will be on June 19 and 20, the state railways said, adding that further details would be announced later.

(Photo: BDZ)