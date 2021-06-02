Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 26 deaths, 1.78% tests positive

Share this: Facebook

Twenty-six people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 17 726, according to the June 2 report by the national information system.

Of 13 258 tests, 236 – about 1.78 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 418 813 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

There are 17 322 active cases, a decrease of 1372 in the past day.

The report said that 1582 people recovered in the past day, bringing the total to 383 765.

There are 2942 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, a decrease of 112 in the past day, with 322 in intensive care, a decrease of 26.

Three medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 13 413, again a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

The report said that in the past day, 18 064 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria, bringing the total to 1 383 971.

So far, 571 899 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, meaning either that they have received a second dose or one from a single-dose vaccine. This figure includes 11 514 on June 1.

