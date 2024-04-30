Bulgaria: Anglican community in Sofia to participate in #ThyKingdomCome 2024 initiative

The Anglican community in Bulgaria’s capital Sofia is to participate in in the global #ThyKingdomCome 2024 initiative, which seeks to unite Christians and those exploring Christianity in prayer and reflection, the community said.

The event will be held online, featuring various leaders guiding sessions that include the Lord’s Prayer, intercessions based on daily themes, and a segment for addressing live prayer requests. Each session aims to be a spiritual rejuvenation lasting no more than one hour.

The event will be from May 9 to 19, at 7pm EEST (local time).

“We are extending an invitation to Christians and anyone interested in exploring the Christian faith to join us,” the community said.

“We especially encourage leaders from our own and other Christian communities to guide our sessions, bringing diverse perspectives to our gathering – they are invited to contact [email protected] for more information.”

For more details about the event and how to get involved, please visit the Linktree at https://linktr.ee/AnglicanSofia. ThyKingdomCome website: https://thykingdomcome.global