The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s independent English-language news and features website.

Business 

Bulgaria records 403.7M leva Budget surplus in Q1 2024

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgaria’s Finance Ministry has recorded a consolidated Budget surplus of 403.7 million leva in the first three months of the year, or 0.2 per cent of this year’s estimated gross domestic product, in line with the ministry’s forecast of 0.4 billion leva issued last month.

This was a big jump compared to the same period of 2023, when Bulgaria recorded a Budget deficit of 662.4 million leva. However, the figure was boosted by the Cabinet’s transfer of 1.2 billion leva in funding for municipal projects, to be allocated throughout 2024.

Discounting that one-off transfer, the adjusted consolidated Budget balance for the first quarter of 2024 was a deficit of 796.3 million leva.

Revenue in January-March was 15.76 billion leva, up 7.2 per cent from 14.69 billion leva recorded in the same period of last year. Tax revenues were 12.02 billion leva, an increase of 1.8 per cent.

Budget spending was 15.35 billion leva, unchanged from the same period of 2023. However, a like for like comparison with 2023 after removing the one-off 1.2 billion leva transfer of funds for municipal projects put the total spending so far this year at 16.55 billion leva, a nominal increase of 7.7 per cent, the ministry said.

(Photo: Alessandro Paiva/sxc.hu)

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments

The Sofia Globe staff

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292

You May Also Like

Bulgaria’s exports in January – November 2023 down 7.1%, imports down 10.5% y/y

The Sofia Globe staff

Brits in Bulgaria discuss positives, challenges of doing business

The Sofia Globe staff

New passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in January – April up 18.5% y/y

The Sofia Globe staff