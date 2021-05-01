On first day of Bulgaria’s Easter ‘green corridors’, 12 287 jabs administered

Share this: Facebook

On April 30, the first day of Bulgaria’s Easter holidays “green corridors” for Covid-19 vaccinations for all comers, a total of 12 287 doses were administered, according to the May 1 report by the national information system.

This brings to 815 463 the number of doses administered since Bulgaria began its Covid-19 vaccination campaign on December 27.

A total of 5687 people received a second dose, bringing the total to 213 354, the report said.

Bulgaria’s national vaccination headquarters decided on April 22 that “green corridors” for vaccinations against Covid-19 for all comers would be opened from April 30 to May 9, a period including a succession of public holidays.

There is a choice between the BioNTech-Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines.

A spreadsheet, in Bulgarian, with the list of vaccination points can be found on the Health Ministry website at this link.

The number of jabs administered on April 30 is less than half the record number on the previous day, 26 923, but April 30 also was the start of the holiday period, with many people in Bulgaria taking to the motorways.

Hospitals in Sofia reported long queues of those wanting to be vaccinated. The Military Medical Academy in Sofia said that it had administered 1300 doses on Friday.

The May 1 national information system said that Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll was now 16 399, with 31 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Of 8864 tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 652 – about 7.4 per cent – proved positive.

So far, 404 380 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, counting in those who have died, those who have recovered from the virus, and the active cases.

The report said that in the past 24 hours, 1222 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 339 534.

There are 48 447 active cases, a decrease of 601 in the past day.

There are 6905 patients in hospital, an increase of 81 in the past 24 hours, with 674 in intensive care, a decrease of 12.

Two medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 13 172.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

