Sofia Philharmonic to perform Verdi’s Requiem on April 25

The Sofia Philharmonic is to perform Verdi’s Requiem on April 25 at 7pm at Bulgaria Hall.

The performance is a traditional one for the Sofia Philharmonic, held annually during the holy week of Easter for Bulgaria’s Orthodox Christians.

The conductor is Friedrich Pfeiffer and the performance will feature, as soloists, Evgeniya Ralcheva (soprano) Violeta Radomirska (mezzo soprano), Mihail Mihailov (tenor) and Ivailo Dzhurov (bass). Also participating is the St Obretenov choir, conducted by Slavil Dimitrov.

Tickets are available from epaygo.

