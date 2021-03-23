Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 169 more deaths, 23.8% tests positive

Share this: Facebook

A total of 169 deaths of patients in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past 24 hours, according to the national information system report on March 23, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 12 188.

To date, 307 890 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, counting in those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

The number of active cases, according to the March 23 report, is 58 671. This is an increase of 2038 in the past 24 hours.

Of 18 808 tests for Covid-19 done in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, a total of 4467 – about 23.8 per cent – proved positive.

The national information system said that 2260 people in Bulgaria had recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 237 031.

According to the report, there are 8689 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, an increase of 29 in the past 24 hours, with 691 in intensive care, an increase of one.

Seventy medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to 11 279.

The report said that 7465 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 276 370.

It said that 73 853 people had received a second dose, an increase of 2629 in the past 24 hours.

