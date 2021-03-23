Covid-19: Every district in Bulgaria is a ‘red zone’

Share this: Facebook

All of the 28 districts in Bulgaria are “red zones” for Covid-19, according to the March 23 weekly report by the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases for the week ending March 21.

The sole district which a week ago had not been a “red zone” – meaning an infection rate of 120 or higher per 100 000 population – Turgovishte, has now crossed that threshold, rising from a rate of 79 per 100 000 as of March 14 to 159 per 100 000 as of March 21.

Bulgaria’s national average Covid-19 infection rate is nearing the previous peak, which was in late November 2020, close to 700 per 100 000. As of March 21, the figure was 691 per 100 000, according to the centre’s report.

Four districts are above the 800-mark: Bourgas, 897 per 100 000 population, the city of Sofia and the district of Silistra, both 866, and the district of Vratsa, 801.

In the district of Plovdiv, the infection rate is 451 per 100 000 population, in Varna district the figure is 649 and in Rousse district the figure is 529.

