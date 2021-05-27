Covid-19: Bulgaria’s Health Ministry lists anti-epidemic measures extended to July 31

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s caretaker Health Minister Stoicho Katsarov issued orders on May 27 listing the anti-epidemic measures against the spread of Covid-19 that the order says will be in effect until July 31.

Katsarov’s orders on these rules, as well as rules on admission to Bulgaria, follow the May 26 decision by the caretaker government to extend the Covid-19 epidemic declaration to the end of July.

The holding of cultural and entertainment events (festivals, cinemas, theatre, circus performances, stage events, concerts, museums, galleries, libraries, classes in dance, creative and musical arts) is allowed using no more than 50 per cent of the capacity of the premises, keeping a physical distance of at least 1.5 m, wearing face masks and using only seating.

Spectators are allowed at sports events provided that no more than 50 per cent of the seats are occupied, physical distancing of at least 1.5m is maintained and the spectators wear protective masks.

Visits to fitness centres, gyms and clubs, swimming pools and complexes, balneotherapy, spa centres, wellness centres and thalassotherapy centres are allowed provided that no more than 50 per cent of their capacity is used and physical distancing of at least 1.5m is maintained.

Visits to restaurants and entertainment venues, gaming halls and casinos are allowed provided that no more than 50 per cent of their capacity is used. Employees must wear protective masks.

At all markets and bazaars, arrangements must be made for foot traffic to be one-way and there must be physical distancing of at least 1.5m between visitors. Both visitors and people working at the market must wear protective masks.

Visits to children’s centres, clubs and others providing organized group services for children are allowed when using no more than 50 per cent of the room capacity. Staff must wear protective masks.

When serving customers directly, physical distancing of 1.5m must be maintained and protective masks must be worn. An exception to this is allowed if there are glass or other transparent material glass partitions that can be cleaned and disinfected.

The holding of in-person congresses and conferences, seminars, competitions, training sessions, team building, exhibitions and other public events is allowed when using no more than 50 per cent of the capacity of the room in which they are held, observing physical distance and with all participants wearing protective masks.

Where possible, employers must allow no more than 50 per cent in-person attendance by employees.

People with signs of acute respiratory illness must not be admitted to work premises.

Staff must be instructed about proper hand hygiene and provided with soap and water and disinfectant.

In work places, arrangements must be made for physical distancing of at least 1.5m. If this is not possible, employees must wear protective masks and staff must be provided with personal protective equipment, depending on the specifics of the work and risk assessment at the workplace, according to Katsarov’s order.

