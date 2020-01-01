Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



There will be five long weekends in Bulgaria in 2020, some the result of the country’s law that says that if an official holiday falls on a Sunday, the Monday becomes a special public holiday.

The first of the series comes as Bulgaria celebrates the Eastern Orthodox Christian Easter, from April 17 to 20.

The second is at the beginning of May, with the first – Labour Day – falling on a Friday in 2020.

Slavonic Literature and Culture Day, the days of Saints Cyril and Methodius – May 24 – is on a Sunday in 2020, so May 25 becomes a special public holiday.

September 6, Unification Day – which celebrates the unification of Bulgaria and Eastern Roumelia in 1885 – is on a Sunday in 2020, making September 7 a special public holiday.

Bulgaria’s Christmas public holidays in 2020 begin on December 24, a Thursday, producing a four-day weekend.

Comments

comments