As 2020 begins, pensionable age in Bulgaria rises

The pensionable age for men and women employees in Bulgaria increased again on January 1 2020.

Bulgaria has three categories of labour: Category 1 refers to hazardous employment, such as in mining, while Category 2 refers to those in employment which is potentially hazardous, such as metallurgy, the chemical industry and transport. Category 3 covers all others, and thus, most employees in Bulgaria.

As of the beginning of 2020, for Category 3 the increase in pensionable age for men in Bulgaria reaches 64 years and three months, with the requirement that they must have worked 38 years and 10 months, while for women, the pensionable age becomes 61 years and six months, provided that they have been employed for 35 years and 10 months.

In the case of both genders, pensionable age is now two months more than in 2019.

Those who have not met the criterion for years worked set out above may retire at 66 years and six months, if they have 15 years’ employment.

From January 1 to the end of June 2020, the minimum pension in Bulgaria is 219.43 leva (about 112 euro), rising to 250 leva (about 127.82 euro) as of July 1.

As of January 1, the minimum wage in Bulgaria is 610 leva, which also becomes the minimum level for social security insurance for the self-employed.

Unemployment benefits in 2020 remain the same as in 2019; a minimum of nine leva a day and a maximum of 74.29 leva a day.

Sick leave payments also remain unchanged, to the account of the employer for the first three days and thereafter from the national health insurance fund. Similarly, the system for maternity leave pay, up to two years, remains unchanged.

(Photo: Alexander De Luca/flickr.com)

