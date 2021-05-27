Bulgaria’s caretaker Health Minister: Covid-19 vaccination certificates will be re-issued

Share this: Facebook

All certificates of vaccination against Covid-19 that have been issued so far will be re-issued within a few days, Bulgaria’s caretaker Health Minister Stoicho Katsarov said in a television interview on May 27.

The re-issue is required in connection with the uniform format of the document adopted by the European Union, he said.

Katsarov said that there would be a very long grace period in which the old ones would apply.

“Vaccines are a proven way to deal with mortality and morbidity from Covid-19. If the required number of vaccinated is not achieved, there will be another wave of increasing morbidity,” he said.

He appealed to the elderly to take the opportunity to get vaccinated.

According to the national information system daily report on May 27, a total of 526 486 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, meaning either that they have received a second dose or one from a single-dose vaccine. This figure includes 10 523 in the past day.

On May 19, the Health Ministry outlined the procedures to fix errors in electronic Covid-19 vaccination certificates, referring to cases where the names of vaccine recipients were spelled incorrectly in Latin script.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe's continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

