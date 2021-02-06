Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 30 more deaths, active cases again rise

Share this: Facebook

Thirty people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 9302, according to the February 6 daily report by the national information system.

Of 12 463 tests done in the past day, 910 – about 7.3 per cent – proved positive.

For a second consecutive day, the number of active cases increased, by 182 to a total of 20 727.

The number of patients in hospital rose by 37, to 3070. There are 276 patients in intensive care, a decrease of one.

Thirty-five medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 9648.

The national information system said that 698 people had recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 193 030.

So far, 56 860 doses of vaccine against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 2835 in the past 24 hours. A total of 17 392 second doses have been administered.

