Sofia to expand ‘green zone’ paid parking in January 2021

Sofia city hall decided on November 12 to expand the “green zone” paid parking area in the Bulgarian capital city starting January 4 2021.

The green zone will have an additional 1090 parking spots added – 880 in the Ivan Vazov neighbourhood and 210 spots in the Yavorov neighbourhood.

The green zone will also be in effect on Saturdays, between 10am and 6pm, the city council decided.

Currently, parking is paid in the green zone only on weekdays, while the more central, and expensive, blue zone has paid parking in effect on Saturdays as well.

Another change to the paid parking rules in Sofia is that residents of the blue and green zones will be limited to two parking vignettes per household in those areas, instead of three, as is currently the case.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

