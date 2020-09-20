Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 38 deaths in the past week

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Thirty-eight people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for new coronavirus died in the past week, bringing the total to date to 755, according to data posted on September 20 by the national information system.

The death toll in Bulgaria linked to the virus in the week between the daily reports of September 13 and 20 is lower than the August 30-September 6 death toll of 66 and the September 6-13 death toll of 46.

Between September 13 and 20, the number of confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria rose by 928 to a total of 18 819.

Over the same period, the number of people in Bulgaria who have recovered from the virus rose by 800 to a total of 13 558.

As of September 20, the number of active cases is 4506, an increase of 90 compared with September 13.

The number of patients in hospital is 723, a total of 13 fewer than a week ago, while the number in intensive care is 37, a total of 20 fewer than a week ago.

Forty-six medical personnel tested positive in the past week, bringing the total as at September 20 to 1050. This latter total includes those who have died, recovered from the virus or are active cases.

The September 20 report by the national information system said that 2915 PCR tests had been done in the past 24 hours, of which 86 proved positive.

To date, 491 780 PCR tests have been done in Bulgaria, according to the national information system.

By district, the newly-confirmed cases in the past day are Blagoevgrad 11, Bourgas four, Varna 19, Veliko Turnovo six, Vratsa one, Dobrich one, Kyustendil two, Lovech one, Montana five, Pazardzhik two, Pernik one, Pleven two, Plovdiv two, Razgrad one, Silistra three, Sliven one, Smolyan one, Sofia district four, Sofia city 12, Stara Zagora three, Turgovishte two and Shoumen two.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassy of Switzerland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments