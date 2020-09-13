Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 46 deaths in the past week

Share this: Facebook

The death toll in Bulgaria among people who had tested positive for new coronavirus has risen in the past week by 46, according to data posted on September 13 by the national information system.

The figure reported by the national information system on September 6 was 671. The daily update on September 13 gave the death toll as 717, with four new deaths in the past 24 hours. Of the four new deaths, all had concomitant diseases.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria has increased by 169 in the past week, from 4247 reported on September 6 to 4416 reported on September 13.

Over the past week, the number of patients in hospital has decreased by 19 to a current total of 736, while the number in intensive care has gone up by four to a total of 57.

A total of 626 people in Bulgaria have recovered from the virus in the past week, to a current total of 12 758.

The number of confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria to date is 17 891, an increase of 841 in the past week.

The number of medical personnel who have tested positive has risen by 66 in the past week to a total of 1004.

The national information system’s September 13 report said that 2330 PCR tests were done in the past day, of which 92 proved positive.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, the largest numbers were in the city of Sofia, 25, and the district of Blagoevgrad, 18.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Bourgas two, Varna six, Veliko Turnovo four, Gabrovo one, Dobrich three, Kurdzhali two, Kyustendil one, Montana one, Pazardzhik seven, Pernik two, Plovdiv two, Rousse two, Silistra one, Sliven three, Smolyan one, Turgovishte one, Haskovo one, Shoumen one and Yambol eight.

(Photo: Bulgaria’s Military Medical Academy)

