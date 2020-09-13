Ninova wins re-election as Bulgarian Socialist Party leader

Share this: Facebook

Kornelia Ninova has won re-election as leader of the opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party, with 81.5 per cent of the vote among party members, the party’s election commission told a briefing on September 13.

The September 12 vote was the first to see the leader elected by all party members, instead of by a party leadership body.

Ninova, first elected BSP leader in 2016, defeated three other candidates – BSP deputy leader Kiril Dobrev and MPs Valeri Zhablyanov and Krassimir Yankov.

Voter turnout was 67.1 per cent, the election commission said, of the about 80 900 party members eligible to vote.

The election commission ssaid that more than 50 complaints had been received about irregularities in voting procedures.

