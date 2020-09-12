Are you being served? Controversy over authorities’ raid on Bulgarian restaurant

Share this: Facebook

Controversy surrounds a raid on a Sofia restaurant by five state institutions, from tax authorities to fire safety inspectors to health officials, that staff link to their employer’s detention for a week “on suspicion of financial support for the (anti-government) protests”.

The owner of the Vodenitsita restaurant in the Dragalevtsi neighbourhood of Bulgaria’s capital city, Vesselin “Veso The Beard” Denkov was remanded in custody by the Appellate Special Criminal Court in connection with charges of usury, racketeering and extortion, following his arrest on September 1. He denies wrongdoing.

(Photo via the Vodenitsita restaurant’s Facebook page)

