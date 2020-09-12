Covid-19 in Bulgaria: To date, more than 1000 medical personnel have tested positive

Share this: Facebook

The number of medical personnel in Bulgaria who have tested positive for new coronavirus to date has passed the 1000-mark, reaching 1003 with seven new cases registered in the past 24 hours, according to data posted on September 12 by the national information system.

To date, of the medical personnel who tested positive – including those currently active, those who have died and those who have recovered from the virus – the total figure includes 352 doctors, 336 nurses, 154 orderlies, 15 paramedics and 146 other medical staff.

Seven people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for new coronavirus died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to a total of 713.

All seven had concomitant diseases, according to the national information system.

A total of 4865 PCR tests were done in Bulgaria in the past day, of which 201 proved positive.

The largest numbers of newly-confirmed cases were in the district of Blagoevgrad, 59, and the city of Sofia, 41.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Bourgas 12, Varna 11, Vratsa one, Gabrovo two, Dobrich four, Kurdzhali one, Montana one, Pazardzhik five, Pernik one, Plovdiv 11, Rousse two, Silistra three, Smolyan two, Sofia district one, Stara Zagora 17, Turgovishte four, Haskovo 13, Shoumen two and Yambol five.

To date, 17 799 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 4336 are currently active.

A total of 12 750 people have recovered, an increase of 131 in the past 24 hours.

There are 735 patients in hospital, 56 in intensive care.

