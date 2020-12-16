FDI in Bulgaria in January-October 2020 was 665.8M euro

Share this: Facebook

Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in the first 10 months of the year stood at 665.8 million euro, the equivalent of 1.2 per cent of the gross domestic product, statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) showed on December 16.

In the same period of 2019, FDI was 1.12 billion euro, but the original amount reported by BNB last year was 953.3 million euro, which was revised upward later.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, showed an outflow of 1.02 billion euro (compared to an outflow of 492.6 million euro in January-October 2019) and re-invested earnings were 458.3 million euro, compared to 636.7 million euro in the same period of last year.

Net receipts from real estate investments by foreign companies totalled 0.7 million euro in the first 10 months of 2020, compared to 3.9 million euro during the same period of last year.

The central bank data showed 1.23 billion euro in investment inflows as debt instruments, recorded as the change in the net liabilities of Bulgarian companies towards their foreign investor owners, compared to 977.2 million euro in the first 10 months of 2019. Such financial flows include financial loans, suppliers’ credits and debt securities, BNB said.

By country, the largest direct investment in Bulgaria in January-October 2020 came from the Netherlands (473.5 million euro), Austria (211.8 million euro) and Germany (131.3 million euro). Notable net outflows were recorded towards Switzerland (-104.8 million euro).

According to preliminary figures, Bulgarian investment abroad increased by 99.1 million euro in January-October, compared to 350.8 million euro in the same period of last year, BNB said.

