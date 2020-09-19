Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 4 new deaths, 4470 active cases

Share this: Facebook

Four people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for new coronavirus died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the illness to 753, the national information system said in its daily update on September 19.

All four of those who died had concomitant diseases.

Of 6042 PCR tests done in the past 24 hours, 189 proved positive.

The largest numbers were in the city of Sofia, 40, and the districts of Blagoevgrad, 29, and Plovdiv, 20.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Bourgas six, Varna 14, Veliko Turnovo two, Vratsa five, Gabrovo one, Dobrich three, Kurdzhali one, Kyustendil three, Lovech one, Montana three, Pazardzhik seven, Pernik one, Pleven four, Razgrad one, Rousse one, Sliven four, Smolyan one, Sofia district five, Stara Zagora 16, Turgovishte seven, Haskovo five, Shoumen six and Yambol three.

To date, 18 733 cases of new coronavirus infection have been confirmed in Bulgaria. Currently, 4470 are active.

The number of people in Bulgaria who have recovered from the virus has risen by 119 in the past 24 hours to a total of 13 510.

There are 728 patients with confirmed Covid-19 in hospital, 34 in intensive care.

The number of medical personnel in Bulgaria who have tested positive has risen by 12 to a total of 1048.

