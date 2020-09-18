Bulgaria issues warning as Mediterranean hurricane Ianos hits Greece

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry has issued a warning against travel to parts of Greece being hit by the cyclone Ianos.

The ministry said that according to the National Observatory of Athens, cyclone Ianos was expected to intensify and reach the scale of a Mediterranean hurricane in Greece’s areas of the Central and South Ionian Sea, Athens and the Cyclades islands.

It quoted the meteorological service as saying that winds had reached a speed of 65km/h and were expected to intensify and waves in the affected areas of Greece would reach 10 metres.

Authorities are warning of possible flooding in areas along the cyclone’s path, the statement said.

People should avoid travelling in these areas and if a trip could not be postponed, should constantly monitor announcements by local authorities.

They should inform their relatives about their location and the places they plan to visit, the Foreign Ministry said.

Travellers also should inform themselves in advance of the locations of the nearest police, fire and emergency departments, as well as their telephone numbers, the ministry said.

