Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 10 new deaths, 4404 active cases

The death toll among those in Bulgaria who had tested positive for new coronavirus has risen by 10 in the past day to a total of 749, according to data posted on September 18 by the national information system.

The number of active cases has decreased by six to a total of 4404.

To date, a total of 482 823 PCR tests have been done in Bulgaria, 5856 in the past 24 hours, of which 154 proved positive.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, the largest numbers were in the city of Sofia, 47, and Bulgaria’s district of Blagoevgrad, 29.

By district, according to the residential address of the person who tested positive, the other cases are Bourgas nine, Varna four, Vratsa two, Gabrovo two, Kurdzhali one, Dobrich three, Kyustendil three, Lovech one, Pazardzhik seven, Pernik one, Pleven four, Plovdiv nine, Rousse three, Silistra one, Sliven three, Smolyan two, Sofia district four, Stara Zagora 10, Turgovishte 10, Haskovo one, Shoumen two and Yambol three.

There are 744 patients in hospital, 37 in intensive care.

Nine medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 1036.

(Photo: Bulgaria’s Military Medical Academy)

