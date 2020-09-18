Bulgaria’s Chief State Health Inspector: We make no forecasts about Covid-19

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



None of the predictions about the development of the Covid-19 pandemic have come true so far, which is why for the past five to six months, health authorities in Bulgaria have made no forecasts, Chief State Health Inspector Associate Professor Angel Kunchev told a conference on September 18, Bulgarian National Television reported.

“And not only ours, but also the forecasts of the World Health Organization, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control in Stockholm, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta,” Kunchev said.

The virus “does what it wants,” he said.

“No one can say whether we are in the first wave or in the second. Where it starts, where it ends, who passes it on to whom.”

Kunchev said that the most important question now was related to what was happening in southern Europe, in France, Portugal and Spain.

The question was whether what was happening there was a consequence of the Balkan wave, which had affected Bulgaria only slightly, or whether it was a second wave that had yet to come to Bulgaria.

“If it’s the second option, it’s very bad. Because it will coincide with the beginning of the school year, with the start of the circulation of other respiratory viruses, then the flu viruses will begin, and up to January, when we will inevitably face a flu epidemic,” Kunchev said.

After the reduction of new cases of coronavirus infection, there had been an increase and this was likely to continue, he said.

This was hardly because of the start of the new school year, because too little time had passed, but there would be an impact in the future.

“Even if we put spacesuits in schools, we will not stop the epidemiological process,” he said.

“Currently, things look pretty good for Bulgaria. We have a 2.7 per cent reduction, not much, but it is indicative that after the plateau in August we managed to achieve two or three weeks with a reduction in cases,” Kunchev said.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassy of Switzerland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!