Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 4637 active cases, 811 in hospital, 8 more deaths

The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria and the number of patients in hospital with the virus decreased again in the past 24 hours, according to figures posted on August 15 by the national information system.

The number of active cases fell by 227 in the past day to a total of 4637, according to the national information system data.

The number of patients in hospital decreased by 13 to a total of 811. Fifty-eight are in intensive care.

The death toll among people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for new coronavirus rose by eight in the past day to a total of 492.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus rose by 213 in the past 24 hours to 9114.

The national information system showed that 5934 PCR tests were done in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours. Of these, 174 were positive.

To date, 14 243 PCR tests have been done in Bulgaria.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, the largest number was in Bulgaria’s coastal district of Dobrich, 27, followed by the district of Varna, 24, and Plovdiv, 22.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases were Blagoevgrad 20, Bourgas four, Veliko Turnovo three, Gabrovo one, Kurdzhali three, Kyustendil one, Pazardzhik eight, Pernik two, Pleven one, Rousse five, Silistra three, Sliven two, Smolyan 14, the city of Sofia 13, Stara Zagora six, Shoumen 14 and Yambol one.

(Photo: Bulgaria’s Military Medical Academy)

The Sofia Globe's coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassy of Switzerland.

