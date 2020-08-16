Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 4677 active cases, 811 in hospital, 3 more deaths

Share this: Facebook

The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria rose by 40 in the past 24 hours to a total of 4677, according to data posted on August 16 by the national information system.

The number of patients in hospital is unchanged since the previous update at 811. Fifty-five are in intensive care, three fewer than as at the previous daily update.

The death toll among people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for new coronavirus has risen by three to a total of 495. Those who died in the past day were a 71-year-old man who had pneumonia, a 74-year-old woman who had heart disease and 65-year-old woman with diabetes, heart and chronic kidney disease.

In the past 24 hours, 2745 PCR tests were done. Ninety proved positive.

The newly-diagnosed cases, by district, are Blagoevgrad 14, Bourgas two, Varna six,Veliko Turnovo four, Vidin one, Gabrovo two, Dobrich two, Kyustendil one, Pazardzhik two, Pernik two, Pleven eight, Plovdiv 12, Silistra eight, Smolyan five, Sofia district two, Sofia city 17, Turgovishte one and Haskovo one.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus has risen by 47 in the past 24 hours to a total of 9161.

The number of medical personnel who have tested positive has risen by six in the past 24 hours to a total of 797 to date.



